Last Friday, The Hague regional carrier HTM announced that it will be raising the price of tickets for tram and bus in 2023 by 7.24%.

“That is a lot higher than in previous years, mainly caused by the increase in energy prices,” said HTM. “In order to cope with rising costs – labour costs, fuel and energy prices – the company has no choice but to adjust the prices for its travel products with the inflation adjustment of recent years.”

From next year, travellers will pay €0.187 per kilometre , compared to €0.174 at the moment. The basic rate will also increase from 1.01 euros to 1.08 euros. The basic rate is the amount that each traveller pays at the start of the trip and is determined nationally.

However, the cost of a child ticket on public transport in The Hague will decrease from 1.50 euros to 1.00 euros. With this, HTM wants to encourage (grand)parents with (grand)children to take the bus or tram during a day trip.