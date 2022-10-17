Inflation will stay high until next year, house prices are cooling and there’s a wave of bankruptcies on the way. 2023 looks like a good year to hide under the bedsheets, which might have inspired one prisoner this week to execute a traditional-style escape. The Groningen gas inquiry continues, but not even the collective force of a thousand earthquakes can jog Mark Rutte’s active memory. And Amsterdam orders the closure of another ‘dark store’ that prides itself in delivering to your door faster than Napoli can score against Ajax.