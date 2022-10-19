There are currently 1,234 people being treated in hospital with coronavirus, the highest level since April 15, according to patient monitoring centre LCPS. A month ago, fewer than 500 people were in hospital with Covid-19.

Public health institute RIVM said two weeks ago that the Netherlands was at the start of the long-expected autumn wave. However, there are cautious signs that the peak may now have been reached. Although more people are being treated in hospital, the number of admissions is stable, the RIVM said.

The number of positive tests registered by regional health bodies is also down 4% week on week and fewer people have reported positive self tests to website Infectieradar. The key R ratio is now below 1, indicating the virus is no longer spreading so quickly.

Waste water samples showed a 20% increase in coronavirus particles the previous week but were down 15% in the first half of week 41. Nevertheless, the concentration of the virus in waste water samples taken in Amsterdam and its surrounding areas remains high, the RIVM said.

