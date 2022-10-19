Since Tuesday you can also pay with a bank card, smartphone, credit card or debit card in The Hague’s HTM trams and buses. It works in the same way as the public transport ov-chipkaart: you hold the bank card in front of the card reader at the door of the tram or bus, then you are checked in.

According to HTM, you should make sure that you check in and out with the same debit card. ‘A plastic debit or credit card and a mobile version are seen as two separate cards, even if they are linked to the same bank account. The traveller is therefore expressly advised to use the same pass when checking in and out,’ says HTM.

Not every trip is counted separately from each other: HTM adds up the costs of all trips on one day. The costs of the travel are then debited from your own payment account a day later. All cards that can be used to pay contactless can be used to check in.