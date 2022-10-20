Between Thursday 27 October and Sunday 30 October, ProRail will be working on the rail track between Leiden and The Hague. As a result, no trains run between Leiden Central and Den Haag Central/Den Haag HS as well as between Den Haag Central – Den Haag HS. NS will use buses to transport passengers.

Train passengers should allow extra travel time especially during rush hour. NS advice passengers to avoid rush hour whenever possible.

NS employees will be present at the stations during the work to answer any questions from passengers.