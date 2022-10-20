Between Thursday 27 October and Sunday 30 October, ProRail will be working on the rail track between Leiden and The Hague. As a result, no trains run between Leiden Central and Den Haag  Central/Den Haag HS  as well as between  Den Haag Central – Den Haag  HS. NS  will use  buses to transport passengers.

Train passengers  should allow  extra travel time  especially during rush hour. NS advice passengers  to avoid rush hour whenever possible.

NS employees will be present at the stations during the work to answer any questions from passengers.

 

 