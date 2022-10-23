On Friday the 21 October, Dirk Kuyt’s ADO Den Haag drew 2-2 against De Graafschap at home in The Hague. On paper, this should have been a fairly comfortable game for ADO as they sat in 12th place with 14 points and De Graafschap in 17th with 11 points. Despite ADO’s recent run of good form, they couldn’t quite gain control of the game and earn their much-needed 3 points. A win would have sent them up to 10th, and in good reach of the top 5.

The game started without either team taking control, as the flow of play remained unpredictable, until the 9th minute when Thomas Verheydt almost took advantage of the first two proper chances of the game. However, De Graafschap goalkeeper, Hidde Jurjus pulled off two fantastic saves to keep the score level.

Only 14 minutes later, Jordy Wehrmann put ADO in front with a fantastic finish into the bottom left corner from a well-worked piece of play after Amir Absalem played Gregor Breinburg through with a fantastic pass to assist Wehrmann.

De Graafschap responded almost immediately after creating a chance that came entirely out of nowhere, though finished off nicely by Basar Onal to equalize in the 29th minute. The Blue and white side then took control of possession for the rest of the first half and saw to it that ADO wouldn’t put any further pressure on Hidde Jurjus.

The second half then repeated the first, as Basar Onal scored his second of the night in the 72nd minute, shortly followed by a strong ADO attack in the 77th minute, finished off well by 20-year-old Silvinho Esajas.

ADO then knocked on the door a serval times as they pushed on for a late winner. Unfortunately for the home team, a clumsy challenge by Mario Bilate in the 89th minute put an end to ADO’s hopes for all three points, forcing the side to defend hard with 10 players left on the pitch for the final few minutes of the game.

As a result, this entertaining game ended with the points shared by both sides in a 2-2 draw. An unfortunate result for ADO as they should have won the game, considering their recent run of good form against stronger opponents such as NAC, PEC Zwolle and Eindhoven.

Next week, ADO Den Haag play away against 19th placed Helmond Sport.

Casper Duijn