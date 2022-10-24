The bridge at Hart Nibbrigkade, close to the Benoordenhoutseweg/Van Alkemadelaan junction will soon be replaced, as a result Benoordenhoutseweg will be partially closed from 31 October to the end of February, only one lane into town and one lane out of town will remain available.

A bacterium has damaged the wooden posts of the bridge, therefore replacement is needed. The work is expected to take 4 months.

The Benoordenhoutseweg is an important road between Wassenaar and The Hague. That is why the road will remain open in both directions during the works. The gemeente does expect traffic jams and inconvenience. The advice is therefore to choose another route or to use public transport or bicycle.