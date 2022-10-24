Wopke Hoekstra says Netherlands needs a ‘constructive’ relationship with gas-rich Qatar as he rejects parliament’s calls to boycott the upcoming World Cup. Let’s hope the relationship is constructed more carefully than the stadiums for the tournament, which cost the lives of thousands of migrant workers. Asylum minister Erik van der Burg is caught between a rock and a hard place after a court orders him to improve conditions for refugees, but his own VVD party and local councils won’t give ground. After a two-day nationwide search, police find the bodies of a disabled 10-year-old girl and her care worker who went missing. And we report on the conclusion of a long-running court case involving a load of hot air, some ruffled feathers and a ballooning compensation bill.