If you live in The Hague and have a cat, then you can have your cat microchipped for free in November whilst supply of microchips last.

A number of veterinarians in The Hague are taking part in the campaign. You can find a list of the participating vets here You just need to phone a participating vet to make an appointment. Because this offer is for Hague residents only who will need to bring ID.

The gemeeente wants to reduce the number of stray cats as well as limit animal suffering. The chip gives cats the best chance of being identified and returned to you if they are lost or stolen.