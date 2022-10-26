If  you live in The Hague and  have a cat,  then you can have your cat microchipped for free in November  whilst  supply of microchips last.

A number of veterinarians in The Hague are taking part in the campaign. You can find a list of the participating vets  here  You just need to phone a participating vet to make an appointment.  Because this offer  is for Hague residents only who will need to bring ID.

The gemeeente  wants to reduce the number of stray cats as well as limit animal suffering. The chip gives cats the best chance of being identified and returned to you if they are lost or stolen.

 