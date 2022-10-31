This week, we look at two instances of climate activism in the Netherlands and ask why the superglue does not seem to work. Asylum minister Eric van der Burg’s troubles continue as local councils give him yet another ultimatum about sorting out the mess of where refugees should sleep. House prices are falling and interest rates are up so no hope of much helpful happening on the housing market. Dutch cricketers at the World Cup in Australia have not yet managed a win in the Super12 but are urging the big test nations to spend more time warming up in the Netherlands. The NS public book price is first delayed and then cancelled after voter fraud and animal welfare groups have accused rangers at the Hoge Veluwe national park of taming a wolf to show they are a threat to humans after all.