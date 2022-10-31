Last week, The Hague gemeente Executive presented its 2023-2026 programme budget. The coalition agreement has been incorporated into the budget in terms of both content and finance. The executive wants liveable, clean and safe neighbourhoods for its residents, development towards a sustainable energy supply, more affordable and sustainable housing, increased livelihood and opportunity equality, as well as a robust and future-proof financial foundation for the city. To make this happen, important steps have been taken to match these ambitions with structural financial resources.

The current times bring many financial concerns and uncertainties for residents and entrepreneurs. The gemeente considers it important to invest in social facilities and has focused attention on people who are struggling. Extra money is also being made available for (youth) prevention, equal opportunities, urban development and energy transition. Putting the basics in order also takes place within the gemeente organisation itself, by investing in ICT maintenance and information security.

In order to realise these ambitions for The Hague, it is necessary to increase some taxes as well as implement cost savings. Despite this, The Hague’s housing costs still remain lower than the national average