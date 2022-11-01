Last week, the LEGO brand store in the centre of The Hague opened its doors at Spuistraat 11. This brings the total number of LEGO shops in the Netherlands to four.

With the opening, the new shop brings the widest assortment of LEGO bricks and new LEGO physical and digital experiences to The Hague city centre.

Prior to the shop opening, a real ‘Hague’ LEGO stork was built, inspired by The Hague’s coat of arms. The Hague LEGO stork refers to the birth of a new LEGO store in The Hague and remains on display in the shop.

The brand new shop offers the full range of new products only available directly from LEGO shops.