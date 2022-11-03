On Wednesday afternoon  around noon  a large fire  broke out  in a parquet flooring distribution centre  in  Forepark  industrial area  in Leidschenveen.  Black bellowing smoke could be seen for  miles  and those affected  by the smell of smoke were  advised  to keep windows and doors closed and turn off mechanical ventilation.’

Around  15:00 hours, the fire brigade reported that the fire was under control, fortunately the fire did not spread to other premises.

In connection with the fire, a NL-Alert was  sent out in the area and due to the smoke  speed restrictions  were imposed  on A4 motorway

 