On Wednesday afternoon around noon a large fire broke out in a parquet flooring distribution centre in Forepark industrial area in Leidschenveen. Black bellowing smoke could be seen for miles and those affected by the smell of smoke were advised to keep windows and doors closed and turn off mechanical ventilation.’

Around 15:00 hours, the fire brigade reported that the fire was under control, fortunately the fire did not spread to other premises.

In connection with the fire, a NL-Alert was sent out in the area and due to the smoke speed restrictions were imposed on A4 motorway