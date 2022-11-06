Early November is traditionally a fruitful time for conspiracy theorists, as Guy Fawkes, David Icke and Rian van Rijbroek will testify. The RIVM admits it mixed up its numbers on nitrogen pollution just as the Council of State tells the government to redo its homework on building permits. Dutch railway operator NS cuts services and raises ticket prices, but insist it’s still the only company fit to run the train network. Thousands of Ukrainian refugees settle in and successfully find jobs after the government decides not to treat them like refugees. And will rainbow-coloured wolves soon be roaming the Hoge Veluwe?