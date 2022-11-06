The Megastores shopping centre close to Hollands Spoor railway station is to be demolished. Opened in 2000, the complex has faced vacancy and disappointing visitor numbers from the start.

The owners Amvest and COD have revealed plans to transform Megastores into a 200,000 square metres green city district with room for about 2,000 flats, some 55,000 square metres of commercial and social facilities with car and bike parking.

Seven new blocks will be built on the site of the Megastores after demolition, with shops on the ground floor and space for social functions such as sports, healthcare, culture and catering. The 2,000 flats above will be a mix of social, mid-rent, free-sector and a small portion owner-occupied. The residential towers will not exceed 70 metres in height.

Demolition is expected to start in mid-2024 and construction in late 2024. The first residential and retail blocks will then be ready by the end of 2027. The entire project will be completed around 2030.

Illustration: Rijnboutt, Stefano Barile