According to Den Haag FM, the Scheveningen New Year’s Eve Bonfire will take place this year after a absence of 4 four years as the organisers have received the necessary permits. However, It is not yet clear whether Duindorp has also received the required permits for the battle of the bonfires to take place.

After the damage caused by spark shower from the Scheveningen and Duindorp bonfires during the 2018-2019 New Year’s Eve , the gemeente decided to tighten the bonfire rules considerably. This year, for instance, the height of the bonfire is only allowed to be a maximum of 10 metres in height, length and width.