Mark Rutte took a flight out of Egypt this week to fend off a mutiny in his party on asylum. It’s not just the wolves that are feasting in Gelderland as a restaurant in Nijmegen is named the best place in the world for plant-based cuisine. The government still can’t decide on a new pension scheme, and you’ll have to wait longer to claim it anyway after the retirement age goes up again. Louis van Gaal unveils his squad for the World Cup in Qatar, while the cricket team upsets the odds to beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup.