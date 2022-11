The Solheim Cup 2026, the female counterpart of the golf’s Ryder Cup, will be played for the first time in the Netherlands at Bernardus Golf.

The 3-day event is hosted bi-annually at the best championship courses in both Europe and America features the 12 best European players from the Ladies European Tour (LET) and the 12 best U.S. players from the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

It attracts more than 130,000 supporters and is broadcast to 239 countries.