2,000 impact makers from 42 countries from all over the world came to the Fokker Terminal in The Hague on Tuesday for the seventh edition of ImpactFest. As a result, the focus on innovative and sustainable entrepreneurship proved greater than ever: never before were so many visitors there to present their solutions, pitch for investors, exchange experiences and gain knowledge.

It was a varied programme involving leading organisations. The main stage featured a variety of speakers, including Geertje Zeegers of Too Good to Go, Carol Gribnau of Stichting DOEN, Rowan Barnett of Google, Geert van de Veer of Caring Farmers and Berend Potjer, deputy of the Province of South Holland. Several impact investors also pitched on stage, including Draper Richard Kaplan Foundation, Business Angels Netwerken Nederland, and 4impact. Furthermore, the programme consisted of meetups and roundtable discussions hosted by Patagonia, Oxfam Novib and Rabobank, among others.

Impact companies worth $2.3 billion globally

Dealroom, together with ImpactCity, presented the report “Impact Startups 2022”. This report provides insight into investments and jobs in the impact sector. The report shows that impact companies worldwide are now worth over $2.3 billion. The number of investments in impact companies continues to grow: in 2022, not as much has been invested as in the record year 2021, but already exceeds the amounts during the calendar year 2020. The province of South-Holland has the highest concentration of jobs in impact startups compared to other provinces in the Netherlands.

Three startups to keep an eye on

During the opening of ImpactFest, the winners of The Hague Innovators challenge were announced. The challenge stimulates startups and scaleups to solve social issues. With winners from previous editions such as Naïf Care, Seepje and North Sea Farmers, The Hague Innovators is now an established challenge in The Hague. The 2022 winners are Weco (electricity production using ocean waves), Beesage (data-driven beekeeping), and Reprex (reliable big data).

Exciting battle between startups in the boxing ring

ImpactFest concluded with the European final of the Get in The Ring Impact Competition. The competition, set up by Unknown Group and ImpactCity, has six national finals from which the 20 winners competed at the European final in The Hague.

From these 20 startups, four startups were chosen yesterday to compete against each other during the grand final at ImpactFest. In a packed Fokker Terminal, the four finalists Sibö, CyanoCapture, CELLUGY, and Aquacycl engaged in a verbal battle against each other in a real boxing ring. After a tense battle, CyanoCapture and Aquacycl emerged as 2022 winners.

About ImpactCity and ImpactFest

ImpactCity is one of Europe’s leading ecosystems for organisations that combine ‘doing good and doing business’. With ImpactCity, the Municipality of The Hague facilitates entrepreneurs and other impact makers with innovative solutions when starting and scaling up their businesses.