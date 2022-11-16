The government and The Hague gemeente, together with regional partners, Metropolitan Region Rotterdam The Hague (MRDH), province of South Holland and Leidschendam-Voorburg gemeente are investing almost €600 million in a new tram connection from The Hague Central Station across the Binckhorst towards Rijswijk and Delft.

This new public transport connection will also enable the construction of at least 35,000 homes in the Binckhorst area. Also, the Laan van NOI station will be revamped.

Alderman Robert van Asten, Urban Development said “The Central Innovation District (CID) and the Binckhorst is the economic heart of the Hague region with great regional and national importance. We are creating a new car-free city district here where walking, cycling and public transport are central and people can easily get to and enjoy living and working. The growth of the region and our city will further increase the pressure on the housing market and on public transport. More housing means more travellers. High-quality public transport is an absolute prerequisite here. I am therefore very happy that together with the state and region, we are investing mega millions in the combination of housing construction and better accessibility of our city and region.”

The Central Innovation District (CID) is the area between and around The Hague Central Station, Hollands Spoor and Laan van NOI. The CID is the economic heart of The Hague and the region and has enormous potential. Already, the area provides work for almost 80,000 people and has 30,000 students. 45,000 people live in the area, in 23,000 homes.