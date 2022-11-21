On Sunday 20 November Mayor Jan van Zanen was presented with the book ‘The colonial and slavery past of Hofstad Den Haag’ at the Royal Theatre. In doing so, he apologised for the way former administrators of The Hague supported and profited from the system of colonialism and slavery.

Van Zanen apologised on behalf of the municipal executive. That too little attention was paid to the slavery past for decades has caused “a lot of pain and anger”, according to Van Zanen.

The Hague is the last of the major cities in the Netherlands to apologise for its slavery past.