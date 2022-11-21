The renovation of the Binnenhof could be further delayed because the project does not have a nitrogen permit. The environmental organisation Mobilisation for the Environment (MOB) filed a lawsuit against the government claiming that it wasn’t fair that farmers have to strictly comply with the nitrogen rules while the government does not in its own project such as the renovation of the Binnenhof.

A fortnight ago, the Council of State ruled that construction projects may no longer be exempted from the obligation to first have a nitrogen emission study done. This exemption was granted for the Binnenhof renovation.

According to the province of South Holland, it is now possible that the renovation needs a ‘nature permit’, but no application has yet been made for it. The State Property Agency, responsible for the renovations, wants to first conduct a new analysis to see if that is necessary. After that, the province will reassess the case .

The province has eight weeks to come up with a response to the permit request.