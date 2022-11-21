For the third year in a row, the ReShare Store in The Hague is collecting shoes again this year to help people in need through the winter. Re-wearable shoes can be handed in until 19 December. In cooperation with local organisations, the collected shoes will be given away around Christmas.

For many people, the winter months are associated with cosiness, warmth and love, but not for everyone. For some people, it means (more) cold and loneliness. For example, people who have no roof over their heads, those who have to choose between shopping or the energy bill and people who have had to leave their home and are now in a foreign country without their family. The ReShare Store wants these people to walk in someone else’s shoes for once. And you can help. Do you have any sturdy, re-wearable shoes left over? Then drop them off at the ReShare Store and help someone in need.

Re-wearable shoes can be handed in at the ReShare Store on Paviljoensgracht 35 in The Hague until 19 December. Sturdy, warm shoes are especially needed. Additional donations such as hats, gloves, scarves and socks are also badly needed. Cooperation with local agencies is taking place so that the shoes reach the right people.

For all 11 ReShare Store locations, go to www.resharestore.nl