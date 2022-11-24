According to several media sources this morning, Dirk Kuijt has been sacked as coach of ADO Den Haag. The reason is the series of poor results in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, leaving ADO in a disappointing 17th place after 16 games.

The 42-year-old Kuijt took over as coach at ADO 6 months ago in June. Kuijt succeeded Giovanni Franken as head coach after he missed out on promotion to the premier league in the last game of the season after the bizarre match against Excelsior Rotterdam. In it, ADO led 3-0 with less that 15 minutes remaining and eventually lost the match on penalties.