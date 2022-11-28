Inflation is a growing problem, and not just for the Oranje fan who was kicked out of a Qatari stadium this week for accessorising his rainbow armband with a pair of false breasts. Brussels tells finance minister Sigrid Kaag to redo her budget arithmetic as fears of a recession deepen. The Dutch government makes farmers an offer they can’t refuse to settle the nitrogen crisis. The Bible Belt becomes the unlikely last bastion of blacking up in the name of Catholicism, while arsonists in Brabant attack a farm that was getting ready to accommodate asylum seekers. And as the KNVB ties itself in knots over FIFA’s armband ban, will a Frisian skyscraper in goal lift Louis van Gaal’s side to new heights?