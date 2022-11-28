From Monday 28 November to Friday 2 December, the A4 be closed between The Hague Ypenburg and Prins Clausplein, from 22:00 to 00:05 for periodic maintenance on the Prins Clausplein. The pavements, joint crossings, crash barriers and underside of two viaducts will be worked on.

During the work, the connecting roads from the A4 to the A12, both to The Hague and Voorburg and to Utrecht, will remain open. With the exception of the night of Tuesday 29 November to Wednesday 30 November. Then the exit from the A4 to the A12 towards The Hague and Voorburg will be closed. The exit to the A12 towards Utrecht will remain open.

Traffic diversions will be in place.