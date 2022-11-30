Are you a resident and would you like to organise a firework-free neighbourhood over New Year’s? Below you will find tips for organising this:

Make clear rules with your neighbours on lighting fireworks and firecrackers in and around a street, square or playground or an area close to a park. Decide with each other where in your neighbourhood it is permitted to light fireworks. Clearly show the boundaries of the firework-free zone. Are there residents who do not want to take part? Keep this in mind. Make sure that all residents in the firework-free zone are in agreement with the rules. This is key to making the initiative a success. Contact your district police officer to inform them about what you agreed upon. You can show that your neighbourhood is a firework-free zone by hanging up a special sign. You can request a sign for a firework-free zone from the gemeente until 23 December 2023. You can collect these signs as of 27 December 2022 at a nearby city district office. Hang up the signs along the boundary of the firework-free zone before 31 December. Make sure that the signs have been removed by 3 January 2023 and that the neighbourhood is clean and tidy.

The gemeente and police will not enforce the rules in these areas. The gemeente will rely on the residents themselves to enforce the rules.

For more information click here