Would you like to get rid of your Christmas tree after the holidays? Put your Christmas tree out on the sidewalk on one of the collection days in January. Or bring your tree to the waste depot on the Plutostraat or De Werf.

The gemeente will pick up Christmas trees in the city once time a week between 2 and 13 January 2023:

Consult your household waste calendar to see when the Christmas trees will be collected in your street.

Place your Christmas tree on the sidewalk before 07.45 on the collection day.

If you would you like to get rid of your Christmas tree right after Christmas? Then you can also bring your Christmas tree to the waste depot on the Plutostraat or De Werf. Don’t forget your Afvalpas. You will need this to enter.