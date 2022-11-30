On Monday 28 November, Alderman Anne Mulder (mobility, public Space and Scheveningen) launched the website bereikbarestad.denhaag.nl together with city director of accessibility Erwin de Jong. On this new, website, visitors can find information about roadworks affecting the accessibility of The Hague.

Alderman Anne Mulder: ”Work inevitably involves inconvenience and that is annoying. But work is necessary to ensure The Hague remains accessible, safe and liveable in the future. The municipality finds it important that we communicate well about the work in the city. So that our residents know what inconvenience to expect and what the planning is. We already do this by means of, among other things, letters to residents, signs in the street and social media. The new website is a central point in our communication. It brings everything together and allows us to communicate very quickly. You can no longer adjust a residents’ letter, and on the website that can be done in no time.

On the new website, visitors can read everything they need to get from A to B. The website is intended for the residents, entrepreneurs and visitors of The Hague. For each project, they will find information about the work, the planning and the diversion routes. It also indicates for each project where they can ask questions.

Unfortunately, the website is in Dutch only.