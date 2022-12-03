A week totally devoid of plot twists includes another farmers’ protest, a pre-nuptial agreement between GroenLinks and PvdA, and a warning from the AIVD that Russia and China might be spying on us. There’s a double dose of ophef as sports minister Conny Helder leaves parliament early to fly to Qatar, then says ‘never mind’ to the desert state’s human rights record. As Oranje sleepwalk into the World Cup knockout rounds, Morocco’s historic win against Belgium triggers fireworks before bedtime. A leak ruins Rob Jetten’s nuclear celebration cake, and we tell you why Thierry Baudet won’t be getting a copy of his own book for Christmas.