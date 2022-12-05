Last week, Alderman Arjen Kapteijns, Sustainability signed the Manifesto for Socially Responsible Contracting and Purchasing (MVOI) on behalf of The Hague gemeente.

Signatories of the Manifesto pledge to make sustainable choices as clients and buyers. It also contains agreements on diversity and inclusion. Implementing the Manifesto also means complying with administrative agreements such as the Climate Agreement, the Raw Materials Agreement as well as the Jobs Agreement and Employment Restrictions Act. More than 60 municipalities, provinces and ministries signed the Manifesto last week.

Each signatory must draw up a CSRI action plan no later than one year after signing. In it, parties lay down for their own organisation which ambition levels will be pursued, which concrete actions will lead to this and how much time and budget will be set aside for this.

Every year, The Hague purchases over a billion euros worth of products, works and services. Thus, he city has a huge impact in addressing today’s pressing issues. Making socially responsible choices each time cuts both ways, according to the Manifesto’s drafters: The Hague contributes to a better world and motivates market players to also develop and deliver more sustainable and social products and services.

Source: https://rijswijksdagblad.nl/