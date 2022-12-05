The US ambassador to the Netherlands, Shefali Razdan Duggal, will soon be handing out oliebollen at Den Haag Centraal station. She promised this on Twitter on Saturday night after the United States was defeated by the Dutch at the World Cup in Qatar.

The promise to hand out oliebollen is the result of a bet, which Duggal was challenged to on Saturday by the Dutch ambassador in Washington, André Haspels. He asked her via Twitter on Saturday to make a diplomatic bet on the outcome of the Oranje-USA game. “If America wins, I’m going to hand out donuts in DC’s Dupont Circle. And if the Netherlands wins, you’re going to hand out oliebollen at The Hague Central Station. Will you take the bet?”, Haspels wrote.

Duggal did not back down and accepted the challenge. After the match, which earned the Netherlands a ticket to the quarter-finals and the US a ticket home, she announced, “Congratulations on a well-played victory! A bet is a bet and so you will see me soon at Den Haag Centraal with those delicious oliebollen.”