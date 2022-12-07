Tomorrow (8 December) at 12:09 CET, students from British School of The Netherlands Junior School Leidschenveen will be connecting live to the International Space Station. Sixteen students from the school have been chosen to ask NASA Astronaut Josh Cassada questions about space and his experience as an astronaut.

The satellite links that will make this event possible have been organised through Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS). ARISS is an international working group consisting of delegations from 15 countries, including several countries in Europe as well as Japan, Canada, and the USA. The organisation is run almost entirely by national amateur radio organisations volunteers. ARISS provides opportunities for the school community (students, teachers, families and community members) to become more aware of the substantial benefits of human spaceflight and the exploration and discovery that occur on spaceflight journeys.

This is quite a rare and exciting opportunity, and a live stream is open for the public to watch. The link is https://live.ariss.org/