Last weekend, the organiser of Parkpop, Guus Dutrieux of Ducos Productions gave an interview to the AD newspaper in which he stated that Parkpop will not go ahead next summer. The main reason given was that Concert organiser Mojo has pulled out because of too many losses. Therefore, the question is whether and how the free music festival will return to The Hague.

‘Parkpop wants to take its time to investigate how Parkpop can be made healthy again. This can be done in several ways and nothing is ruled out. However, the aim is that Parkpop must remain accessible to a wide audience,’ writes the festival organisation in a statement on its own website.

The festival has been in dire financial straits for years. Organiser Guus Dutrieux of Ducos Productions therefore joined forces with Mojo and moved from the Zuiderpark to the Malieveld, where the 40th edition was held last June. This time, too, the losses ran into hundreds of thousands. euro.