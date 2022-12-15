From 1 January 2023, HTM is introducing a new service called the the Haagse Hopper which will transport you between Benoordenhout and The Hague centre. This 8-seater bus runs on demand and not according to a fixed route. However, there are 12 fixed stops. You can choose where you get on and off also other travellers can pop on and off along the way. See map below.

The Haagse Hopper buses are recognisable by the HTM style and the Haagse Hopper logo.

The Hague Hopper runs from 07:00 to 21:00 on weekdays and from 12:00 to 24:00 on Saturdays and public holidays. With the exception of public holidays, The Hague Hopper does not operate on Sundays

Booking the Haagse Hopper is free when using the Ride Pingo app. People booking by phone (via 0900-9281) costs €1 per call. For the ride itself, travellers pay at the driver’s door. A trip costs €1.50. Payment can only be made with a bank card.

