Parking in Scheveningen will become considerably more expensive from January. Motorists will be charged €6.50 per hour to park on the street. The plan is to induce tourists and visitors to place their cars in a parking garage or a car park and not in the residential areas where they cause a nuisance.

However, business owners and residents are angry that this increased fee also applies to the Zwarte Pad and Noordelijke Havenhoofd car parks where currently the parking costs are €4 per hour.

The rate hike is stipulated in the coalition agreement presented by D66, VVD, GroenLinks, PvdA and the CDA in September. It states that street parking in The Hague city centre and Scheveningen will rise to €6.50 per hour, enticing tourists and visitors to park their cars in a car park.