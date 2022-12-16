Sigrid Kaag is dispatched to Paramaribo as the cabinet’s efforts to apologise for the Dutch slave trade fly into a whirlwind of recriminations. Back home, Wopke Hoekstra is shocked by a report exposing institutional racism at the foreign affairs ministry. Dutch Moroccan footballers, meanwhile, have no regrets as they eclipse Louis van Gaal’s Oranje at the World Cup. Gas supplies look set to last the winter but you’ll need to hire a Chern medal-winning mathematician to work out your bill. And after the disappointment of Qatar, Barney and his fellow darts players sharpen their arrows for the world championships at Ally Pally.