On Friday 16 December ADO Den Haag faced off against Top Oss in their 18th game of the 2022/23 Keuken Kampioen Divisie season. With 8 players being injured it was always going to be a tough game. Dick Advocaat ended the evening securing a point for ADO as both teams were equally matched.

The game started with both teams being very cautious, neither team wanting to make a mistake as both ADO placed 17th and Top Oss placed 19th were very aware of the importance of this game. After 20 minutes ADO gained more control of the ball and had the upper hand in possession. This was shown as after 22 minutes ADO got the first chance of the game when Bilate flicked a header into the centre of the box which was nearly turned into the net by a Top Oss player. It only took another 2 minutes before ADO created another chance as Bilate was sent through on the left wing and crossed the ball into the box where Absalem was waiting but he was unable to direct the ball with substantial power and the Top Oss keeper Jansen had an easy save.

Top Oss were very careless with the ball as only 1 minute later ADO’s Zwarts used his burst off pace to get past two Top Oss defenders to delivers a low cross into the box which was narrowly missed by Severina however it was met by Bilate who had an clear scoring opportunity. However, Bilate low shot wasn’t firm enough and was easily saved once again by the Top Oss goalkeeper.

ADO were in full control of the game however after these three big chances they were unable to create any more. It was only until the 40th minute that Top Oss had their first shot on target by Lake which wasn’t a problem for ADO goalkeeper, Koopmans.

The first half ended with Severina having a shot deflected by a Top Oss defender which then hit the side netting.

The 2nd half started the same as the first half with neither team creating any chances as well as being very wasteful in possession. Dick Advocaat was not happy with his team’s performance and therefore made 2 substitutions in the 60th minute with Catic and De Waal coming on. All it would take was 1 minute before Catic played a beautiful one two with De Waal, who was then able to deliver a cross to Zwarts who was waiting in the box, but a lack of power on the header meant that the Top Oss keeper was not really tested.

After this neither team took initiative of the game and the fans were left with a very boring 30 minutes as there was no chances and shots on goal except for a De Waal’s effort in the 83rd minute but it didn’t put Top Oss into any danger as he caught the ball low in the corner.

The game ended in a goalless 0-0 draw and an overall very dull 90 minutes with the exception of the three chances by ADO between the 22 and 25 minutes. Top Oss seeming to be happy with a point, the ADO fans and manager were not pleased at all as with Helmond Sport winning 1-0 it meant that ADO Den Haag dropped to 18th in the League.

However, it is hoped that Dick Advocaat can learn from his first home game in charge and turn around ADO’s form and take them back to winning ways.

ADO go into the winter break in 18th place with 17 points from 18 games. It appears that the club needs to recruit reinforcements to help the team climb back up the table.

ADO’s next match is on the 6th of January away against FC Dordrecht. Who are placed in 16th only 2 points ahead of ADO, which therefore makes it a must win for Dick Advocaat so that he ca start the new year positively.

Jack Sousdi