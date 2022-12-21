Several waste containers in The Hague will be closed around the turn of the year to prevent fire and damage.

A large number of underground residual waste containers will close on Saturday 31 December 2022 and Sunday 1 January 2023. Some above-ground containers will be removed before the turn of the year and put back in the new year. All containers for paper and plastic packaging, cans and drinking cartons will be closed on 31 December and 1 January.

Containers for textiles will be closed from Monday 26 December to Monday 2 January 2023.

Waste paper will not be collected door-to-door between Monday 26 December 2022 and Monday 2 January 2023.

Also from Saturday 24 December to Sunday 1 January, the gemeente will not not collect bulky waste. People can still hand in waste themselves at waste collection stations.

Source: https://rijswijksdagblad.nl/