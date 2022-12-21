On Monday 19 December, The Hague Sports Awards 2022 were announced in the Sportcampus Zuiderpark. The ADO footballer Thomas Verheydt won the Sportsman award after scoring 30 goals in 36 league matches in the 2020/21 season. Also the English women’s soccer coach Sarina Wiegman, who was born in The Hague, received the coach of team award after leading England to victory in this year’s European Championships.
The complete list of winners in the categories sportsman, sportswoman, sports team, sports coach, sports talent and referee ar:e:
Sportswoman
Steffie van der Peet – Track cycling
Sportsman
Thomas Verheydt – Football
Team
Hijs Hokij – Ice hockey
Talent
Gabriel Emmanuel – Combined track and field events
Coach
Sarina Wiegman – Football
Referee
Jan Blok – Haagse Wielervereniging HSK Trias
Richard Krajicek award
Mayar Messaoud – playground Vermeerpark
The winners of the sport awards were determined for 50% on the basis of the public vote and for 50% on the choice of a professional jury.