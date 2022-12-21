On Monday 19 December, The Hague Sports Awards  2022  were announced  in the  Sportcampus Zuiderpark. The ADO footballer  Thomas Verheydt won the Sportsman award after scoring  30 goals in 36 league matches in  the 2020/21 season.  Also the English women’s soccer coach  Sarina Wiegman, who was born in The Hague, received the coach of team award after leading England to  victory in  this year’s European Championships.

The complete list of winners in the categories sportsman, sportswoman, sports team, sports coach, sports talent and referee ar:e:

Sportswoman

Steffie van der Peet – Track cycling

Sportsman

Thomas Verheydt – Football

Team

Hijs Hokij – Ice hockey

Talent

Gabriel Emmanuel – Combined track and field events

Coach

Sarina Wiegman – Football

Referee

Jan Blok – Haagse Wielervereniging HSK Trias

Richard Krajicek award

Mayar Messaoud – playground Vermeerpark

The winners of the sport awards  were determined for 50% on the basis of the public vote and for 50% on the choice of a professional jury.