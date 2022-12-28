The A12 near Zoetermeer will be closed in both directions until Saturday morning 31 December 08:00 whilst a section of the Nelson Mandela Bridge crossing the A12 is replaced by a temporary bridge section. This could cause considerable delays. Diversions will be in place and motorists should reckon with 30 to 45 minutes extra travel time. At busy times, the extra travel time may reach 1.5 hours.

Traffic from The Hague will be diverted via Leiden or Rotterdam. Traffic from Gouda and Utrecht will be diverted via Leiden or from the Gouwe junction via Rotterdam.

In early December, the Zoetermeer gemeente suddenly closed the Nelson Mandela Bridge over the A12 because of the danger of it collapsing. This was prompted by two investigations into cracks in the structure.

The Mandela Bridge is an important connection for the city of Zoetermeer and the only way to get to Zoetermeer train station.