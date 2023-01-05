There is an unabated upward trend in rental prices of all housing types (flats, rooms and studios), according to HousingAnywhere’s 2022 Q4 Rent Index. An average rent increase of all housing types of 17.1% year-on-year (17.25% for rooms, 18% for studios and 16.25% for flats) indicates that the imbalance between supply and demand has worsened again over the past year, while inflation has increased in the Netherlands. Room prices in The Hague, at 20%, rose the hardest last quarter in the Netherlands.

Large increases and decreases in rental prices in The Hague

In The Hague, studio and room prices fluctuated the most, with a large 20% increase in room prices and a 17% decrease in studio prices compared to the previous quarter. In Utrecht, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam, room prices also increased in the last quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter. This may indicate a shortage of supply. Notable is a 4% drop in flat rents in Utrecht compared to the previous quarter, after a 12.9% rise in the previous quarter. This makes Utrecht the only city in the Netherlands where flat rents fell.

“The world is becoming increasingly mobile, but the limited housing supply cannot keep up,” says Djordy Seelmann, CEO of HousingAnywhere. “Rents are rising faster than inflation. Students and young professionals are putting aside their dreams because there is no accommodation available in the cities where they want to study. This may sound pessimistic, but it doesn’t have to be. Once governments and municipalities start recognising the role ‘accessibility’ and ‘accountability’ can play, we will be a big step closer to allowing people to live how and where they want.”