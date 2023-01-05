The start of the New Year also means the start of new phases for the Zeeheldenkwartier roadworks. While one project is now over halfway through, another is entering the final phase. The main traffic change is the closure of Elandstraat and Elandbrug from 9 January until the end of the year. This means through traffic cannot use the Mauritskade-Elandstraat route.

In the Zeeheldenkwartier, the gemeente is carrying out various roadworks. Around Piet Heinplein, the Anna Paulownabrug, Elandbrug and the quay walls will be replaced. The square will get a new layout and the utility companies will start work on the district heating and drinking water pipes that run through the Anna Paulowna Bridge.

The gemeente is also working on the tram 17 (formerly tram 16) tracks and stops. Also, the quay walls and Hemsterhuis bridge will also be renewed. There will be diversions to keep shops and streets accessible.

Redevelopment of Piet Heinplein

From Monday 9 January 2023, the Elandbrug will close. This work is expected to last until December 2023. As a result, traffic will no longer be able to get from Mauritskade onto Elandstraat. Detours can be made via Laan van Meerdervoort.

The Anna Paulowna Bridge will also remain closed to traffic until June 2023. Eneco and Dunea are carrying out work on the district heating and drinking water pipes on the bridge.

Tram line 17

Work on tram line 17 is entering its final phase. From Monday 9 January 2023 work will start on the Elandstraat-Vondelstraat intersection, with the Elandstraat closing at the end of January and the Prins Hendrikplein, where one half of the roundabout will always remain open. Work is expected to continue until mid-April 2023.