HTM will discontinue their HTM Fiets (bicycle) rental service in The Hague, Rijswijk and Leidschendam-Voorburg on 1 February 2023 as the number of journeys made with the HTM Fietss has fallen short of expectations, making it unprofitable.

HTM introduced the HTM Fiets in May 2019 to complement its public transport services. HTM is taking the decision to discontinue at a time when a reinvestment in new bikes is needed to continue the operation of the service. The purchase of new bikes is necessary as several bikes have disappeared.

As HTM Fiets is not profitable, it was decided to stop its operation and not to reinvest.

The HTM Fiets service will remain in Zoetermeer

HTM Bicycle will, however, continue in Zoetermeer where a pilot is currently running until September 2023. Employees and students of the Dutch Innovation Factory can use HTM Bicycle free of charge from Lansingerland-Zoetermeer station. This pilot is subsidised by MRDH and the Zoetermeer gemeente.

Money back

HTM Fiets users will be informed about the discontinuation. Naturally, anyone who still has a credit balance in their wallet on the HTMFiets app will be refunded. Those with a negative balance in the wallet will have until September 2023 to settle their account..