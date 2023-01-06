You can dispose of your plastic packaging, tin and drink cartons in various ways: in a ‘pmd’ container, a container (kliko) at home for ‘pmd’ or in your household waste. New products can be made from plastic packaging such as crates, tin cans, paving stones and packaging.

Home collection

Do you have a ‘pmd’ container (kliko) with an orange lid at home? Then the municipality will continue to collect your plastic packaging, tin and drink cartons separately. This applies to the following neighbourhoods?

Loosduinen

Leidschenveen

Vogelwijk

Leyenburg

Uithof

Wateringseveld

Duttendel

Westbroekpark

Belgisch Park

If you live in one of these neighbourhoods? You will find the collection days for your street in the household waste calendar.

Attention! Containers are allowed to be standing out on the street only on the collection day itself.