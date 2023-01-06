During the course of 2023 you will no longer have to separate your plastic waste in many neighbourhoods in The Hague. You will be able to dispose of plastic packaging, tin and drink cartons (‘pmd’) in a garbage bag together with your other regular household waste. The waste processing company will later remove the ‘pmd’ waste from the household waste. The rules for separating paper and carton, textiles, glass and organic waste (GFT) will not change.
You can dispose of your plastic packaging, tin and drink cartons in various ways: in a ‘pmd’ container, a container (kliko) at home for ‘pmd’ or in your household waste. New products can be made from plastic packaging such as crates, tin cans, paving stones and packaging.
Home collection
Do you have a ‘pmd’ container (kliko) with an orange lid at home? Then the municipality will continue to collect your plastic packaging, tin and drink cartons separately. This applies to the following neighbourhoods?
- Loosduinen
- Leidschenveen
- Vogelwijk
- Leyenburg
- Uithof
- Wateringseveld
- Duttendel
- Westbroekpark
- Belgisch Park
If you live in one of these neighbourhoods? You will find the collection days for your street in the household waste calendar.
Attention! Containers are allowed to be standing out on the street only on the collection day itself.