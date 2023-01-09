The cost of  a car parking permit in The Hague  has increased significantly. In 2023 the cost will be €90  for the first car instead of €66.60   However, for a second  and third car the prices increases are only 6%.

The gemeente claims that the increases are necessary  to ensure that as the city continues  to grow considerably in the coming years it remains an attractive place to live, work and relax. However, there  is not enough room for all these wishes, so they  have to make parking choices  to keep the city liveable, accessible and  the traffic safe