The cost of a car parking permit in The Hague has increased significantly. In 2023 the cost will be €90 for the first car instead of €66.60 However, for a second and third car the prices increases are only 6%.

The gemeente claims that the increases are necessary to ensure that as the city continues to grow considerably in the coming years it remains an attractive place to live, work and relax. However, there is not enough room for all these wishes, so they have to make parking choices to keep the city liveable, accessible and the traffic safe