A club card is no longer a requirement  to apply for a ticket for a ADO Den Haag home match.  ADO Den Haag  along with  the  ” lokale driehoek” which includes the police, justice and gemeente have  agreed to  ease the restrictions on fans buying tickets for home games.

This Friday, ADO Den Haag plays its next home match against MVV  and  everyone will again be allowed to purchase a ticket.  As ADO has a new ticketing system,  fans  who want a ticket  are required to carry out an one-off new registration and identification.

This process can take  up to 24 hours  so fans wanting to purchase tickets for Friday’s game should perform  this process  check on Thursday.

For  some high-risk matches, only Club cards holders will be  allowed  to purchase  tickets.

 