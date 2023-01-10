A club card is no longer a requirement to apply for a ticket for a ADO Den Haag home match. ADO Den Haag along with the ” lokale driehoek” which includes the police, justice and gemeente have agreed to ease the restrictions on fans buying tickets for home games.

This Friday, ADO Den Haag plays its next home match against MVV and everyone will again be allowed to purchase a ticket. As ADO has a new ticketing system, fans who want a ticket are required to carry out an one-off new registration and identification.

This process can take up to 24 hours so fans wanting to purchase tickets for Friday’s game should perform this process check on Thursday.

For some high-risk matches, only Club cards holders will be allowed to purchase tickets.