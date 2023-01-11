Leidschenveen-Ypenburg borough councillor Kavita Parbhudayal will open the exhibition ‘Feest in de Vinex’ in the Tramtunnel Gallery of the Hague Municipal Archives on Monday 23 January at 17.15. She will also then be presented with the first copy of the book ‘Feest in de Vinex, 20 jaar Leidschenveen-Ypenburg’.

“What started here as a Vinex location with mostly young families on and around the former Ypenburg airport has grown into a full-fledged city district with lots of greenery, water and play facilities. It is a nice place to live,” says Kavita Parbhudayal.

The name Vinex comes from the Fourth Memorandum on Spatial Planning Extra (1993), through which the central government earmarked areas on the edges of large cities for new construction. On 1 January 2002, Ypenburg, Hoornwijk and Leidschenveen, together with the Forepark business park, were added to The Hague as Vinex locations and this district was renamed Leidschenveen-Ypenburg. The Hague’s eighth city district has now been in existence for 20 years, but its rich history of habitation dates back no less than 3,800 years.

Beautifully portrayed

The anniversary year ‘Feest in de Vinex’ year has been beautifully portrayed. This can be seen at the Hague Municipal Archives’ exhibition in the Tramtunnel Gallery (accessible via the Spui). Surprising musical walks, photo projects, a grand late summer festival and beautiful encounters with Haags Verhaal and portraits from the neighbourhood are among the images.

With this exhibition, the book ‘Feest in de Vinex, 20 jaar Leidschenveen- Ypenburg’ will also be published. The book provides a retrospective of the anniversary year ‘Feest in de Vinex’. It also looks to the future with concerned residents and gemeente employees.

Photo: District councillor Kavita Parbhudayal, in red trousers, together with residents and district council employees in Leidschenveen-Ypenburg; Photo credit: Valerie Kuypers