ADO Den Haag recorded an impressive  2-1 win  at home against third placed MVV Maastricht on Friday night.   Verheydt opened the scoring in the first half, but on the stroke of half-time MVV equalised via  a penalty.  However, In the last minute of regular playing time, Asante made it 2-1 with a header.

ADO started  the match brightly  and after  barely 15 seconds left winger Zwarts  squandered a good chance after good work from Severina. . After ten minutes,  ADO  opened the scoring after a good interchange between  Sellouki and Verheydt  in which enabled Verheydt  to have an one on one with MVV keeper  which he coolly slotted home.  For the rest of  first half ADO were dominant but  wasted 4 really good chances. However, on the stroke of half time ADO conceded a soft penalty  which MVV converted.  So ADO went in disappointed at half time with the score 1-1.

At the beginning of  the second half  the match was more balanced  apart from two chances from Wehrmann,  ADO  were not able to  dominate as in the first half and MVV  were beginning to create more chances.   MVV had a shot that hit the post and had a goal disallowed for off-side.

However,  the games really came alive  during  last 15 minutes, the so called Haags Kwartiertje,  with ADO  really pushing hard for a victory.  Verheydt  had a header that just sailed pass the post  and in the 90th minutes  ADO’s two central defenders combined for Asante to nod in from close range  to secure the victory to the joy of the ADO supporters.

 

Statistics:

ADO Den Haag  2  –   1 MVV Maastricht

Goals: 10. Verheydt 1-0, 45. Kostons (pen.) 1-1, 89. Asante 2-1

ADO Den Haag: Koopmans; Rodríguez, Asante, Van Breemen, Kemper; Wehrmann (81. Bilate), Thomas, Sellouki (73. Esajas); Severina, Verheydt, Zwarts (73. Catic)

 