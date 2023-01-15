ADO Den Haag recorded an impressive 2-1 win at home against third placed MVV Maastricht on Friday night. Verheydt opened the scoring in the first half, but on the stroke of half-time MVV equalised via a penalty. However, In the last minute of regular playing time, Asante made it 2-1 with a header.

ADO started the match brightly and after barely 15 seconds left winger Zwarts squandered a good chance after good work from Severina. . After ten minutes, ADO opened the scoring after a good interchange between Sellouki and Verheydt in which enabled Verheydt to have an one on one with MVV keeper which he coolly slotted home. For the rest of first half ADO were dominant but wasted 4 really good chances. However, on the stroke of half time ADO conceded a soft penalty which MVV converted. So ADO went in disappointed at half time with the score 1-1.

At the beginning of the second half the match was more balanced apart from two chances from Wehrmann, ADO were not able to dominate as in the first half and MVV were beginning to create more chances. MVV had a shot that hit the post and had a goal disallowed for off-side.

However, the games really came alive during last 15 minutes, the so called Haags Kwartiertje, with ADO really pushing hard for a victory. Verheydt had a header that just sailed pass the post and in the 90th minutes ADO’s two central defenders combined for Asante to nod in from close range to secure the victory to the joy of the ADO supporters.

Statistics:

ADO Den Haag 2 – 1 MVV Maastricht

Goals: 10. Verheydt 1-0, 45. Kostons (pen.) 1-1, 89. Asante 2-1

ADO Den Haag: Koopmans; Rodríguez, Asante, Van Breemen, Kemper; Wehrmann (81. Bilate), Thomas, Sellouki (73. Esajas); Severina, Verheydt, Zwarts (73. Catic)