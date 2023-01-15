The Hague gemeente is going to renovate De Blinkerd sports centre to make it more sustainable. For space heating in the sports complex and for the heating of the swimming pool, the gemeente will use heat from sewage water collected in the adjacent Scheveningen / Belgian Park sewage pumping station. From there, it will be pumped to the Houtrust wastewater treatment plant. This form of sustainable heat extraction is known as riothermy.

“Heat from wastewater is often ‘forgotten’ and not used. Until a few years ago, the sewer was nothing more than a network of pipes through which wastewater ran, whereas it has enormous potential for heat generation and can be used almost anywhere. Sewer heat is a good source of sustainable energy; it is heat that is already present locally and would otherwise be lost, ” says alderman Arjen Kapteijns (Energy Transition, Sustainability and Climate Adaptation).

The sewage pumping station is owned by the Delfland Water Board. Delfland is collaborating on the preparation of a technical design for a sewage heat plant for De Blinkerd. Based on the technical design, further agreements will be made on tendering and implementation, among other things. By enabling this development, parties will contribute to accelerating the energy transition.

Ruud Egas (Delfland Water Board): As a water board, we are certainly doing our bit to achieve this. Also in The Hague. At WWTP Houtrust, for example, we make green gas from sewage water that is used to heat households in The Hague. It is wonderful that in this cooperation we are going to use the waste water of people living in The Hague to bring the Blinkerd’s swimming water up to the right temperature. Surface water and cleaned water also contain residual heat, which we intend to use for this kind of initiative in the near future.

This project offers the potential to reduce gas consumption for heating the sports complex by 93% or even 100%. This project could save 170,000 m3 of gas, which can be compared to getting 170 homes off the gas.